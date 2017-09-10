Samaritans seeking volunteers

ENNIS and Clare Samaritans are appealing to members of the local community to sign up to support people in distress who might not have anywhere else to turn.

Samaritans offer round-the-clock emotional support and a safe space for people to talk, in their own way, about whatever is getting to them. The confidential service is offered by phone, email, text, letter and face-to-face.

Based on the Kilrush Road in Ennis, the branch is looking to recruit more people to ensure it can continue to offer its service to the local community. Last year, Samaritans Ennis answered 40,955 calls and they need additional help to continue to provide the service.

Claire Cremin, director of the Ennis and Clare branch said, “Everyone has it in them to be a Samaritan volunteer. Samaritans are just ordinary people who give up their time to listen to others.

“To be able to touch another person’s life when it really matters, either by giving them the space to talk through how they are feeling or by helping to keep the charity’s branches running so the service can be offered by others, is very worthwhile.

“By working together to support people struggling to cope, our branch is a rewarding place to spend your time, not only do we offer expert training but there are plenty of social activities too.”

Ms Cremin continued, “We would encourage anyone with a few hours spare a week to consider volunteering with Samaritans.”

Joe, a volunteer from the Ennis branch said, “Choosing to volunteer with Samaritans was one of the best decisions I ever made. I received extensive training, ongoing support and really valued having a mentor to guide me. It’s an amazing opportunity for personal development and growth, as you discover things about yourself that you weren’t previously aware of.”

Anyone interested in finding out more information can come to the Ennis & Clare Samaritans information evenings in their branch on the Kilrush Road, on Tuesday and Thursday next at 7.30pm or, alternatively, contact Collette on 089 247 5946 to register your interest in volunteering and find out more.

You can FREE call the Samaritans on 116 123; email jo@samaritans;text 087 260 90 90 or visit www.samaritans.org.